Platinum Party at the Palace - musical acts celebrate Queen's 70 years on throne

The pop concert opened with a recorded comic sketch of the 96-year-old monarch having tea with Paddington Bear and tapping out the tune to the Queen anthem "We Will Rock You" on her china teacup.

Military drummers then picked up the beat as the concert transferred to the live event outside the queen's official residence.

Rod Stewart, Andrea Bocelli, Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers, Queen, and Diana Ross were among those to perform in front of tens of thousands of people crammed around the palace, down the Mall grand boulevard, and in a nearby park.

The queen's heir, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla were joined at the event by Charles' son, Prince William, his wife, Kate, and their two eldest children.

The royals sang along with the crowd before an aerial drone light show projected images into the sky, including the monarch on a stamp and the outline of her dogs.