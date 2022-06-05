Mon, June 27, 2022

Platinum Party at the Palace - musical acts celebrate Queen's 70 years on throne

Musical acts from around the world performed to excited fans outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday evening as part of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The pop concert opened with a recorded comic sketch of the 96-year-old monarch having tea with Paddington Bear and tapping out the tune to the Queen anthem "We Will Rock You" on her china teacup.

Military drummers then picked up the beat as the concert transferred to the live event outside the queen's official residence.

Rod Stewart, Andrea Bocelli, Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers, Queen, and Diana Ross were among those to perform in front of tens of thousands of people crammed around the palace, down the Mall grand boulevard, and in a nearby park.

The queen's heir, Prince Charles, and his wife, Camilla were joined at the event by Charles' son, Prince William, his wife, Kate, and their two eldest children.

The royals sang along with the crowd before an aerial drone light show projected images into the sky, including the monarch on a stamp and the outline of her dogs.

In the concert Britain's Prince Charles paid an emotional personal tribute to his mother, praising the monarch for uniting the nation and continuing to make history during her 70-year reign.

The heir-to-the-throne appeared towards the end of the concert. As images of Elizabeth's reign were displayed on the walls, Charles, 73, said the Jubilee had given the country the chance to say thank you.

"Your majesty, you have been with us in our difficult times. And you bring us together to celebrate moments of pride, joy, and happiness," Charles told the crowd of 22,000 people, with millions more watching on television.

"You have met us and talked with us. You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us, for these 70 years. You pledged to serve your whole life – you continue to deliver. That is why we are here," he added, referring to the queen as "mummy".

Charles praised his mother, adding: "You continue to make history."

The Queen’s grandson Prince William also addressed the crowds saying that his grandmother was an optimist as he spoke about the need to protect the planet.

 William said “environmental issues are now at the top of the global agenda. More and more businesses and politicians are answering the call” adding that the younger generation was uniting across the world to protect the planet.

The Queen herself was not present, having missed several Jubilee events because of "episodic mobility problems" that have caused her to cancel engagements recently

The four days of celebrations to mark the monarch's seven decades as queen began on Thursday with a military parade and a Royal Air Force flypast, with a National Service of Thanksgiving on Friday.

 

 

 

Published : June 05, 2022

By : Reuters

