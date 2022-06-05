Nepal selling more electricity to India due to large surplus

The state-owned power project started off by selling 37.7MW of electricity generated by 24MW Trishuli and 15MW Devighat power plants from Wednesday after the country’s power plants started generating surplus energy.

“After the addition of electricity generated from 144MW Kaligandaki Hydropower Project, we will be selling a total of 177.7MW electricity to our southern neighbour through India Energy Exchange Limited [IEX],” Suresh Bhattarai, spokesperson for the NEA, told the Post.

It is the first time that the country is exporting such a large quantity of power through the power exchange market of India.

“Average clearing price of our electricity has been maintained at INR7.04 per unit,” said Bhattarai. In a statement, NEA added that the highest price for Nepal’s electricity has been maintained at INR12 per unit and the lowest at INR1.49 per unit. In IEX, the electricity is traded in 96 blocks each lasting 15 minutes and prices differ on every block.

Nepal has been selling electricity to India through its exchange market for the second year in a row.

The state-owned power utility body had sold electricity from the Trishuli and Devighat power plants since early November last year.

But Nepal had to import electricity from India with the onset of the dry season in December when water levels in the rivers where hydropower plants are based are reduced, decreasing the output of the hydropower plants.