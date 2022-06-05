Indian PM to launch new global pro-environment initiative 'LiFE'

The initiative’s main purpose is to influence people across the world to adopt an eco-conscious lifestyle.

The idea of LiFE was introduced by PM Narendra Modi at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow last year.

According to the PM’s office, the launch will initiate the “LiFE Global Call for Papers” inviting ideas and suggestions from academics, universities, research institutions, etc, to influence and persuade individuals, communities and organisations across the world to adopt an eco-friendly lifestyle.

Also present will be Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; climate economist Lord Nicholas Stern; author of “Nudge Theory” Prof Cass Sunstein; CEO and president of the World Resources Institute Aniruddha Dasgupta; UNEP global chief Inger Andersen; UNDP global head Achim Steiner; and World Bank president David Malpass, among others.

The idea promotes an environmentally conscious lifestyle that focuses on “mindful and deliberate utilisation” instead of “mindless and destructive consumption”.

Recently at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Davos Agenda 2022, Modi introduced the “P3 (Pro-Planet People) movement” that underlines India’s climate-change commitments.

“[Today’s] ‘throw away’ culture and consumerism have deepened the climate challenge. It is imperative to rapidly move from today’s ‘take-make-use-dispose’ economy to a circular economy,” he said.