All Vietnam households to get digital addresses by 2025

The strategy aims to develop the postal industry into an essential element of the country’s infrastructure.

The postal and delivery industry was forecast to reach annual revenue of US$10 billion by 2030, given the current growth rate of around 20-30 per cent per year.

The strategy stressed that completing the digital address platform in line with the national digital map was important for the development of ecommerce and the digital economy.

According to Duong Ton Bao from the Department of Posts under the Ministry of Information and Communications, the drastic change in the postal and ecommerce market, along with the development of digital technology in the Industry 4.0 era, has been changing the ways of doing business and opening up new opportunities for the development of the postal industry.

The industry needed new strategies to create breakthrough development, he said.

He cited a report from the Vietnam ecommerce Association saying that the ecommerce market would expand by about 29 per cent per year to reach $52 billion by 2025.

The huge volume of goods traded via online channels has led to an explosive demand for delivery services – a huge potential for the postal industry to tap and transform from delivering newsletters to an important foundation for ecommerce development, an essential infrastructure of the digital economy.

“The postal industry plays a role in ensuring the flow of materials besides the flow of data in the digital economy and digital society,” Bao wrote on vietnamnet.vn.

He said the postal market in Vietnam was witnessing the intertwining between the old and the new, stressing that the market would see increasingly harsh competition.