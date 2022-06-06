Late night shooting in Philadelphia leaves at least three dead, 11 injured

Fourteen people were taken to hospital, where two men and a woman were pronounced dead, according to police.

Two automatic handguns were recovered from the scene, including one with an extended magazine. There have been no arrests made so far.

The shooting is the latest in a rash of deadly attacks that have shocked the United States over the past few weeks.

Last month, an 18-year-old gunman fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.