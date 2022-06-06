Mon, June 27, 2022

international

Late night shooting in Philadelphia leaves at least three dead, 11 injured

At least three people died and 11 others were injured after a shooting in the U.S. city of Philadelphia late Saturday night.

Police said "several active shooters" opened fire at a crowd in a popular nightlife area in Philadelphia, the largest city in the state of Pennsylvania.
 

Fourteen people were taken to hospital, where two men and a woman were pronounced dead, according to police.

Two automatic handguns were recovered from the scene, including one with an extended magazine. There have been no arrests made so far.

The shooting is the latest in a rash of deadly attacks that have shocked the United States over the past few weeks.

Last month, an 18-year-old gunman fatally shot 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. 

Lao PM: Embezzlement, lax management key to losses by state enterprises

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Rare trilateral meeting planned on sidelines of Nato summit

Published : Jun 27, 2022

India will leap from $3 trillion to $30-trillion economy ‘very soon’

Published : Jun 27, 2022

China’s war on drugs shows serious results

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Japan to promise developing nations tens of billions of yen in food aid at G7 summit

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Published : June 06, 2022

By : Xinhua

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Chadchart ‘not to blame’ for Bangkok blazes in month since election

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Ticket sales for Oct 2 Moto GP race start from July 8

Published : Jun 27, 2022

AIA launches healthiest schools programme to help young people live healthier, longer, better lives

Published : Jun 27, 2022

S Korean shipbuilders raise quota for Thai workers

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.