Mon, June 27, 2022

international

Smiling Queen Elizabeth appears on balcony at end of Jubilee celebrations

Queen Elizabeth, flanked by son and heir Prince Charles and two other future kings, waved to cheering crowds massed outside Buckingham Palace on Sunday as nationwide celebrations to mark her 70 years on the British throne came to an end.

The 96-year-old monarch had withdrawn from several events during the Platinum Jubilee due to "episodic mobility issues." On Sunday afternoon she was greeted by huge cheers, trumpets and a rendition of the national anthem before retreating inside.

Wearing bright green, the queen smiled and waved as she appeared alongside Charles, grandson William and his eldest child, George. Charles' wife Camilla, William's wife Kate and their two younger children made up the unusually small family group on the balcony.

The appearance capped the final day of a four-day celebration which was marked on Sunday by a colourful and eccentric London pageant where military bands, vintage cars, dancers and celebrities paraded through the streets.

The queen said on Sunday she had been "humbled and deeply touched" by the number of people coming out to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee at the conclusion of four days of festivities to mark her 70 years on the British throne.

Tens of thousands of people have attended street parties or cheered on parades through central London, while millions watched a pop concert outside Buckingham Palace which was broadcast on live television.

In her message to the nation, she thanked the public for their good wishes and the role they had played.

"When it comes to how to mark 70 years as your queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first. But I have been humbled and deeply touched that so many people have taken to the streets to celebrate my Platinum Jubilee," she said in a statement.

 

The queen herself has been forced to miss a number of the major events due to mobility problems but was able to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to wave to cheering crowds at the finale of celebrations on Sunday.

"While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all; and I remain committed to serving you to the best of my ability, supported by my family," she said.

"I have been inspired by the kindness, joy and kinship that has been so evident in recent days, and I hope this renewed sense of togetherness will be felt for many years to come."

Lao PM: Embezzlement, lax management key to losses by state enterprises

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Rare trilateral meeting planned on sidelines of Nato summit

Published : Jun 27, 2022

India will leap from $3 trillion to $30-trillion economy ‘very soon’

Published : Jun 27, 2022

China’s war on drugs shows serious results

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Japan to promise developing nations tens of billions of yen in food aid at G7 summit

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Published : June 06, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Chadchart ‘not to blame’ for Bangkok blazes in month since election

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Ticket sales for Oct 2 Moto GP race start from July 8

Published : Jun 27, 2022

AIA launches healthiest schools programme to help young people live healthier, longer, better lives

Published : Jun 27, 2022

S Korean shipbuilders raise quota for Thai workers

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.