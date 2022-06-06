Smiling Queen Elizabeth appears on balcony at end of Jubilee celebrations

The 96-year-old monarch had withdrawn from several events during the Platinum Jubilee due to "episodic mobility issues." On Sunday afternoon she was greeted by huge cheers, trumpets and a rendition of the national anthem before retreating inside.

Wearing bright green, the queen smiled and waved as she appeared alongside Charles, grandson William and his eldest child, George. Charles' wife Camilla, William's wife Kate and their two younger children made up the unusually small family group on the balcony.

The appearance capped the final day of a four-day celebration which was marked on Sunday by a colourful and eccentric London pageant where military bands, vintage cars, dancers and celebrities paraded through the streets.