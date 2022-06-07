Suspect arrested after Dominican Republic's environment minister shot dead

Earlier in the day, Mera was shot dead in his office on Monday, authorities reported.

A spokesman for the president's office, Homero Figueroa, reported that a suspect identified as Miguel Cruz, was arrested.

Figueroa said Cruz was a childhood friend of the minister, without giving a potential motive for the attack.

Employees at the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources told journalists that they heard at least seven shots from within the building. Police units arrived on the scene shortly after.

Mera, a 55-year-old lawyer, was the son of former President Salvador Jorge Blanco, who was in office from 2002 to 2006.