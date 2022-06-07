Food supply a global issue too: Malaysia PM

A cautious approach is being taken to address the latest global developments, especially the food supply and rising food prices which have affected the well-being of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family), says Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

To manage the economic crisis due to the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, he said the government has formulated short-, medium- and long-term measures to stabilise food supplies and prices.

Ismail Sabri said Malaysia, the Asian region and other regions in the world were not spared from the impact of the crisis, adding that the global supply chain was also affected, resulting in world food prices rising by more than 30%.

Short-term measures include the abolition of the approved permit (AP) requirement to import foodstuffs and a ban imposed on the export of chicken, he added.

“There is also the channelling of financial assistance directly to the people, especially the B40 group, starting July 1, establishing the Agrofood Fund with an allocation of RM500mil through soft loans to industry players and creating buffer stocks for chicken, meat and fish to ensure adequate food supply,” he said.

The Prime Minister said this in his congratulatory speech at the investiture ceremony of federal awards and honours in conjunction with the official birthday of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara here yesterday.