Cambodian migrant workers to Thailand total over 15,000 in first 5 months this year

An Bun Hak, president of the Manpower Association of Cambodia (MAC), told The Post on June 6 that the workers have been sent via recruitment agencies licensed by the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training.

Most of them worked in agriculture, food factories, machine industries and services, and could earn between $500 to $600 depending on the nature of the work and overtime, he noted.

Bun Hak said the numbers would keep increasing with the border having reopened and Thailand easing the procedure for Cambodian workers.

“The procedure for sending migrant workers seems to have returned to normal, as prior to Covid-19. To work in Thailand now, Cambodian workers only need to apply for a Thailand Pass – with employers registered as payers of their workers’ insurance premiums – and hold a vaccination card.

“The vaccination card is not a problem for Cambodian workers anymore as around 93 per cent of our people have been vaccinated, and so the Thai side seem to have almost 100 per cent confidence in our workers as they can see the situation in our country,” he said.

He added that migrant workers going to Thailand who were not skilled workers would have to wait around one month to be processed, and would need a day’s training ahead of travelling on issues such as working conditions and contracts.

The training from labour ministry officials covered topics such as contracts in Thailand, responsibilities, work accidents and dispute procedures, as well as instructing them to fully follow all the laws, he said.