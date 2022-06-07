Mon, June 27, 2022

international

Biden lifts import tariff on solar panels from Thailand

President Joe Biden waived tariffs on solar panels from four Southeast Asian nations for two years and invoked the Defence Production Act to spur solar panel manufacturing at home, the White House said on Monday.

The tariff exemption applies to panels from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam and will serve as a "bridge" while U.S. manufacturing ramps up, the White House said.

Shares in U.S. solar companies including SunPower Corp, Enphase Energy Inc and Sunrun Inc climbed after Reuters earlier reported that Biden would issue a proclamation that ensured panels accounting for some 80 per cent of U.S. imports would not face tariffs, which could have been levied retroactively as part of a Commerce Department probe.

The move comes in response to concerns about the freezing of solar projects nationwide and the resulting impact on the administration's plans to fight climate change. The investigation, announced in March, is considering whether solar panel imports from the four countries were circumventing tariffs on goods made in China.

The probe had prompted the largest solar trade group to cut its installation forecasts for this year and next by 46% as developers including NextEra Energy Inc, and Southern Co warned of major project delays.

The White House said the Defence Production Act would also be used to expand the manufacturing of building insulation, heat pumps, transformers, and equipment for "clean electricity-generated fuels" such as electrolyzers and fuel cells.

"With a stronger clean energy arsenal, the United States can be an even stronger partner to our allies, especially in the face of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s war in Ukraine," the White House said in a statement.

Manufacturing makes up a small portion of the U.S. solar industry, with most of the jobs concentrated in project development, installation, and construction. Proposed legislation that would encourage domestic solar manufacturing is currently stalled in Congress.

The Commerce Department investigation - kicked off in response to a complaint from a small solar panel provider, Auxin - essentially halted the flow of solar panels that make up more than half of U.S. supplies and 80 per cent of imports.

Top U.S. panel manufacturer First Solar said the administration's move "undermines American solar manufacturing." Its shares were down more than 2% in mid-day trade on the Nasdaq.

Lao PM: Embezzlement, lax management key to losses by state enterprises

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Rare trilateral meeting planned on sidelines of Nato summit

Published : Jun 27, 2022

India will leap from $3 trillion to $30-trillion economy ‘very soon’

Published : Jun 27, 2022

China’s war on drugs shows serious results

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Japan to promise developing nations tens of billions of yen in food aid at G7 summit

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Published : June 07, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Chadchart ‘not to blame’ for Bangkok blazes in month since election

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Ticket sales for Oct 2 Moto GP race start from July 8

Published : Jun 27, 2022

AIA launches healthiest schools programme to help young people live healthier, longer, better lives

Published : Jun 27, 2022

S Korean shipbuilders raise quota for Thai workers

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.