Japanese cabinet’s approval rating soars to 64 per cent

The approval rating for the Kishida cabinet has remained high ahead of the House of Councillors election scheduled for next month. Strong support for the cabinet’s handling of diplomatic affairs and the novel coronavirus pandemic and the lack of any major errors are believed to have sustained the cabinet’s ratings.

The disapproval rating in the latest poll conducted from Friday to Sunday stood at 26 per cent, up from 23 per cent in the previous poll conducted from May 13-15.

The Cabinet had a 63 per cent approval rating in the previous poll. The rating in the latest poll is only two percentage points shy of January’s 66 per cent, the highest approval rating since the start of the Kishida cabinet.

In his summit talks with US President Joe Biden, Kishida laid out a stance of dealing strictly with China and Russia in cooperation with the United States, and 74 per cent approved of this.

During the talks, Kishida expressed his resolve for a “substantial increase” in Japan’s defence spending. More than half of the respondents approved of a defence spending increase, with 34 per cent approving of an increase ranging from 1-2 per cent of the gross domestic product and 19 per cent approving of an increase of 2 per cent or higher.

However, more than 40 per cent disapproved of higher defence spending, with 35 per cent responding that defence spending should remain at the current level and 6 per cent calling for a decrease.