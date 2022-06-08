Airline SAS shares hit record low as Sweden says no to more cash

SAS said last week a restructuring plan announced in February depended on it raising 9.5 billion Swedish crowns ($968 million) in cash and converting 20 billion crowns of debt to equity, warning of liquidity problems if it fell short. But no shareholders, including main owners Sweden and Denmark with 21.8% stakes each in the carrier, have committed to the plan.

Thorwaldsson said he would, however, propose to parliament that SAS be allowed to convert the debt it owes to the government into equity capital. Long-term, the government still wants to exit SAS altogether, he added, reiterating a years-long stance.

The airline said in a statement that Sweden's decision to support the debt conversion was an important step for a transformation to succeed. CEO, Anko van der Werff said last week that to attract new investors, SAS must slash costs for leased planes that stand unused due to the closed Russian airspace and slow recovery in Asia.

Denmark's finance ministry was not immediately able to comment. The Danish government has said before it sees itself as a long-term owner of the group.