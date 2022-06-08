News Analysis: Racial discrimination, political self-interest spawn rampant gun violence in U.S., say experts

RACIAL INJUSTICE

"Most of the violence victims are not white people," said Ezzat Saad, director of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, referring to the recent mass shootings in the United States.

He said the rampant gun violence in the United States is a result of the racism of the far-right extremists, who believe that "the white people are superior to other colors."

"The problem is that such extremist ideas have reached the political parties and started to find their road inside the ruling institutions," Saad added.

Saad's viewpoint was shared by Suzan Ismail, a Lebanese lawyer, who said that although U.S. laws forbid racial discrimination, such practices are still widely spread in the country.

"Despite the fact that the U.S. government carries the slogan of human rights, we notice that such laws are regularly violated in the United States, especially when it comes to dealing with people with colored skin," said the lawyer. "They are judged even if they were not proved guilty. They are also deprived of job opportunities just because they have colored skin."

She added that the spread of drugs and violence in the areas inhabited by colored people in the United States and the inability of the police also expose those people to gun violence.