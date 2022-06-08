Air purifiers fall out of favor as air pollution eases in China

Air purifiers gained popularity in the Chinese market several years ago. They even became necessities for many homes.

"The popularity of purifiers is closely related to frequent smog and poor air quality," said Cheng Baoping, a sales manager with Yadu Technology Group Co., Ltd., one of China's air purifier manufacturers.

Cheng recalled that about 20 years ago air purifiers were not popular at all. To promote sales, the company even allowed customers to try the machines for free, however this marketing strategy was to little avail.

In the 2010s, the sales of air purifiers started to increase along with people's concerns over air quality as air pollution had worsened in some places.

China's air purifier industry began to surge from 2013, and peaked in 2017 with 7.25 million machines sold and annual sales totalling 16.2 billion yuan (about 2.4 billion U.S. dollars), according to an industry report released by the Shenzhen-based Zhongshang industry research institute.

The industry then continued to decline and the sales scale in 2021 shrank to 6.5 billion yuan, while the annual shipment was only about half of that in 2017, said the report.