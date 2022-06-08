Malaysia condemns suspended BJP spokesperson's Prophet remarks

Wisma Putra has conveyed the country’s anger over the incident.

“Malaysia welcomes the decision by the ruling party (in India) to suspend the party officials over their provocative remarks that have generated rage among Muslim Ummah,” said a Foreign Ministry statement.

It added that Malaysia also called upon India to join hands in ending Islamophobia and cease any provocative acts in the interest of peace and stability.

Bernama reported that Malaysia was the latest to join in the chorus of condemnation against two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party officials over their blasphemous remarks as international outrage grows over the issue.

There has been condemnation within India as well. Following the outrage, India’s ruling BJP suspended the two leaders who made incendiary remarks on television and social media.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Indonesia, Jordan, Iraq, the Maldives, Bahrain and Turkey are among countries where the Indian politicians’ comments have been condemned.

“Indonesia strongly condemns unacceptable derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad by two Indian politicians. This message has been conveyed to Indian Ambassador in Jakarta,” said the Indonesian Foreign Ministry.

Qatar has asked for an Indian government apology over the comments.

The Iraqi Parliamentary Endowments and Tribes Committee said in a statement the anti-Islam insults “will have serious repercussions and, if not contained, may lead to dire consequences that will have unimaginable consequences for peaceful coexistence, as well as increase strife and tensions between peoples”.