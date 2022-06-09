Wed, June 29, 2022

international

Two Britons, Moroccan risk death penalty after guilty pleas in Donetsk court

Two Britons and a Moroccan who were captured while fighting for Ukraine could face the death penalty after pleading guilty in a court of one of Russia's proxies in eastern Ukraine, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

Video published by RIA showed Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun in a courtroom cage with white bars.

RIA said Pinner and Saadoun had pleaded guilty to actions aimed at the violent seizure of power.

The video appeared to show Aslin pleading guilty to a lesser charge involving weapons and explosives. He was seen standing in the cage and leafing through a sheaf of legal documents as the charge was translated to him.

The news agency quoted prosecutors as saying the combined charges could mean the death penalty for all three.

Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment late on Wednesday.

Saadoun was arrested in April. No comment was immediately available from the Moroccan foreign ministry on his case.

On the video of the previous hearing, released June 7, Aslin, Pinner and Saadoun were seen confirming that they knew the charges against them and agreeing to proceed with their case without witnesses. It is not clear whether the men were speaking freely.

The trial is taking place in the Donetsk People's Republic, one of two breakaway Russian-backed entities in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine which Russia says it is fighting to "liberate" from Ukrainian forces.

Three days before launching its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, Russia recognized them as independent states in a move condemned by Ukraine and the West as illegal.

Aslin and Pinner were captured in April while fighting on the Ukrainian side. They were later shown on Russian TV asking to be freed in exchange for a Ukrainian ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Viktor Medvedchuk, who had been detained by Ukrainian authorities.

Turkey clears way for Finland, Sweden to join Nato - Stoltenberg

Published : Jun 29, 2022

South Korean office workers turn to convenience stores as 'lunch-flation' bites

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Death toll of migrants found inside 18-wheeler in U.S. Texas rises to 50

Published : Jun 29, 2022

UN saddened by migrants found dead in U.S. Texas

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Pakistan signs pact with France for delay in debt repayment

Published : Jun 28, 2022

Published : June 09, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Turkey clears way for Finland, Sweden to join Nato - Stoltenberg

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Chadchart urges MEA to take responsibility for damages on BMA property

Published : Jun 29, 2022

South Korean office workers turn to convenience stores as 'lunch-flation' bites

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Meet drug sniffer dogs | The Nation

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.