Two Britons, Moroccan risk death penalty after guilty pleas in Donetsk court

Video published by RIA showed Britons Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan Brahim Saadoun in a courtroom cage with white bars.

RIA said Pinner and Saadoun had pleaded guilty to actions aimed at the violent seizure of power.

The video appeared to show Aslin pleading guilty to a lesser charge involving weapons and explosives. He was seen standing in the cage and leafing through a sheaf of legal documents as the charge was translated to him.

The news agency quoted prosecutors as saying the combined charges could mean the death penalty for all three.

Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment late on Wednesday.

Saadoun was arrested in April. No comment was immediately available from the Moroccan foreign ministry on his case.

On the video of the previous hearing, released June 7, Aslin, Pinner and Saadoun were seen confirming that they knew the charges against them and agreeing to proceed with their case without witnesses. It is not clear whether the men were speaking freely.

The trial is taking place in the Donetsk People's Republic, one of two breakaway Russian-backed entities in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine which Russia says it is fighting to "liberate" from Ukrainian forces.