Missing Texas infant found alive after more than 40 years

The missing woman, who was found by investigators at the Texas Attorney General's Office Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit, has been identified as Baby Holly, who went missing in the 80s as a young girl after her parents were murdered.

"In 1981, two deceased individuals were discovered in the wooded area in Houston, Texas. Their identities could not be determined at that time. What law enforcement did know is that they were likely murdered… we learned this couple had an infant daughter named, Holly, who was not found with the remains of the Clouses. And so, the search for baby Holly began,” he said.

“I'm excited to announce that baby Holly has been located alive and well 42 years later. I also am happy to announce that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children have offered and will be paying for Holly to be reunited, in person, with the Linn and Clouse families. Holly has been notified of the identities of her biological parents and got to meet her extended biological family for the first time this Tuesday,” he added.