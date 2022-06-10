Combined riches of Malaysian tycoons down 10%

Overall, the 30 tycoons on the list saw their wealth decline, according to a statement from Forbes Asia.

The collective wealth of the country’s five rubber glove tycoons took a nosedive, falling more than US$5.7bil (RM25.04bil) as the share prices of glove stocks return to pre-pandemic levels.

The Kuok Group founder Robert Kuok held on to his long-standing top spot in the richest list even though his fortune dropped to US$11bil (RM48.3bil) from US$12.2bil (RM53.6bil) last year.

Tan Sri Quek Leng Chan, chairman of Hong Leong Group, was the biggest gainer in dollar terms and consolidated his position as Malaysia’s second-richest person with a wealth of US$10.1bil (RM44.4bil).

He added US$500mil (RM2.2bil) to his net worth of US$9.6bil (RM42.2bil) last year.

Tan Sri Koon Poh Keong and his siblings, who control aluminium giant Press Metal Aluminium Holdings Bhd, remained in the third position with US$6.2bil (RM27.2bil), nearly flat from a year ago.

Public Bank Bhd founder and chairman Tan Sri Teh Hong Piow is at No. 4 with a net worth of US$5.7bil (RM25.04bil) and Ananda Krishnan at fifth with a net worth of US$5bil (RM21.9bil).

Forbes Asia said Malaysia’s rubber glove makers, who were among last year’s biggest winners, faced a stark reality check.

The demand for personal protective gear sank as the pandemic abated, knocking down shares of their companies.

The wealth of Kuan Kam Hon of Hartalega Holdings Bhd (No. 11, US$1.9bil or RM8.3bil) and Top Glove Corp Bhd executive chairman Tan Sri Lim Wee Chai (No.14, US$1.4bil or RM6.2bil) fell the most in US dollar terms.