Laos-China railway transports 400,000 plus passengers over 6 months

The railway has been a huge turning point for Laos’ international transport network and its role in freight transport is becoming increasingly important.
The Laos-China Railway Company Ltd said 410,000 people travelled on the railway and 640,000 tonnes of goods have been transported across the border between Laos and China.
Four passenger stations were operational when the railway first came into service, at Nateuy, Kasy, Meuang Nga and Namor. There are now 10 passenger stations in operation.
Another high-speed EMU train, named “Lane Xang”, and a standard train were put into service so that more passengers can be carried and they have more ticket options.
Trains run an average of six times a day, with a maximum of eight journeys a day, when a maximum of 5,000 passengers can be carried.
Tickets can now be purchased in advance of travel and ticket outlets have been installed in key cities. With more train stations and easier travel options available, more people are travelling to Vangvieng, Luang Prabang and other popular destinations.
The railway has created a convenient international transport link between China and Asean, greatly reducing the time and cost of transport.
According to the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which entered into force in January, the demand for freight transport between China and Laos is growing. As a result, freight stations have opened at South Vientiane, Nateuy, Vangvieng, Luang Prabang and Phonhong to facilitate the shipment of more goods.
Thailand is also looking into linking up via Nong Khai, though it is currently making use of the Laos-China railway to ship products to Kunming.
Vientiane Times
Asia News Network
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : Jun 29, 2022
Published : June 10, 2022
By : Vientiane Times
Published : Jun 29, 2022
Published : Jun 29, 2022
Published : Jun 29, 2022
Published : Jun 29, 2022