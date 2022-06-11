Justin Bieber suffers paralysed face due to rare viral condition

The singer told fans via Instagram that he had been diagnosed with the rare Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

The 28-year-old pop star posted a three-minute video explaining the diagnosis. The shocking footage showed Bieber unable to move the right side of his face, his right eye unblinking, as he greeted his fans.

“Hey everyone, Justin here, I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on,” he said.

“Obviously as you can probably see with my face. I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerves in my ear, my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” said the singer, who boasts over 530 million social media followers.