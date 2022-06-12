Drones easing shopping-woes in rural parts of Japan

In May, five municipalities in four prefectures, including Yamanashi Prefecture and Hokkaido, established a special council to promote such services.

Council members believe there is a high demand for drone-delivered goods in areas where many people find it difficult to shop. The council is keen to amass and share up-to-date knowledge on drone technology as it looks to expand its fledgling scheme.

The participating municipalities are calling on other local authorities to join the venture, which aims to utilize drones for such purposes as disaster-response support and assisting people who have limited access to healthcare.

In April, a white drone flew slowly over a forested area in Kosuge, Yamanashi Prefecture. The drone landed in open space, dropped off a box, then flew back to its base, about three kilometers away.

“I’ve gotten used to seeing drones flying overhead,” said an 82-year-old local resident. “It’s convenient, because they fly goods right to the front of my house.” The woman has already used the service to order gyudon beef-on-rice bowls, ice cream and other products.

About half of the village’s 700 residents are elderly, and there are only two stores. The Kosuge municipal government started drone-delivery tests in April last year with support from Aeronext — a Tokyo-based drone research and development company — with the aim of making it easier for residents to buy and receive goods.

The company uses a vacant store in the center of the village as a temporary storage depot for bread, adult diapers and other goods. The firm has also built five landing points in the village; each point is between two to seven minutes from the storage depot. Using autopilot technology, the drones make round trips between the depot and the landing points.