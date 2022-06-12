Zelensky invokes Lee Kuan Yew in virtual address at Singapore dialogue

Speaking in his native Ukrainian language from a “secret location” in the capital city Kyiv, he said the Russian army had “killed dozens of thousands of our people and deported thousands more to his territory”.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what is called a “special military operation” to demilitarise its neighbour.

Speaking to 575 delegates from 40 countries at Asia’s top security summit, Zelensky also invoked Singapore’s founding prime minister in his virtual address, which lasted a little over 10 minutes.

“If there had been no international law and the big fish ate a small fish and a small fish ate shrimps ... we would not have existed.

“These are wise words of Lee Kuan Yew, the leader who was perspicacious enough to see the clear reasons of many things and resources, and who knew exactly what is of value,” he said, referring to a 1966 speech by Lee.

Singapore's then-prime minister had quoted a Chinese proverb, “Big fish eat small fish; small fish eat shrimps”, but highlighted that some shrimp also have poisonous stings.

Lee said that for a young nation to survive alongside neighbouring countries (small fish) and major world powers (big fish), it had to build up its defences or, like some other creatures that attach themselves to larger ones, form alliances with more powerful nations.

Zelensky – who has previously addressed the parliaments of more than 20 countries as well as prominent gatherings at the UN Security Council and the Grammy music awards – has become known for adeptly tapping seminal historical events tailored to the country of his audience, from the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US to the Fukushima nuclear disaster in Japan.

He also stressed the larger consequences of Russia’s blocking of ports in the Black Sea and Azov Sea.