Feng shui, anime, net, all invite Satan, warns Manila’s top exorcist

He said Satan, like a terrorist, would rather have people dismiss him and not believe he exists. That way, Syquia explains, people will be less mindful about committing evil deeds.

“Think of him as a terrorist who does not want a country to know when he will attack. He wants to remain hidden so people cannot prepare when he does his worst,” warns the exorcist who is fondly called Father Jocis.

The devil’s diabolical attack could come in the form of demonic possession, which averages about 10 suspected cases referred daily to the 55-year-old priest.

All the cases that come in are observed by a team comprising priests trained to detect demonic phenomena, counsellors, psychiatrists, psychologists, case officers and volunteers.

After a meticulous study of each case, he and his team can determine who are possessed by “something diabolical”, separating them from those who are grappling with psychological or physiological issues.

The “real” possessions comprise about 85 per cent of the suspected cases.

Many doorways

But what is worrisome is that the pandemic is causing a rise in the number of cases, Syquia said.

“Because of the lockdown, so many people are creating openings to which the diabolical can enter their lives. People engaging in the virtual world, social media, pornography — so many doorways,” he said.

Certain esoteric practices like feng shui, crystal healing, and using “tawas” (scrying) with magical incantation also allow the devil to enter people’s lives, he said.

According to Syquia, possession usually takes hold when a person faces a crisis, whether it is spiritual, emotional, or relational within the family. Children spending so much time on the internet by themselves are also vulnerable to attacks, he said.