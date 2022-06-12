S Korea, China agree cooperation on N Korea as nuclear tensions rise

South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup met his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe for the first time on Friday on the sidelines of the three-day Shangri-La Dialogue Asian security summit in Singapore.

The two defence ministers discussed Korean peninsula security and the North Korean nuclear issue.

“Minister Lee underscored the necessity for both South Korea and China to work together to ensure North Korea recognises that the benefits of abandoning nuclear weapons outweigh the costs of possessing nuclear weapons,” South Korea‘s Defence Ministry said. “[Lee] emphasised that China can play a constructive role in this process.”

In return, Wei said China has consistently maintained goals of maintaining peace and achieving denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

“[Wei] hoped that South Korea and China would cooperate to resolve the issues of the Korean Peninsula as both sides share the understanding on the matter.”

Both “share the goal of achieving denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula,” a senior Korean defence official said.

The in-person meeting came at a critical time, with North Korea launching 31 ballistic missiles including intercontinental missiles in less than six months this year, breaking the previous record of 25 in 2019.

Seoul has called for Beijing to play a constructive role in resolving the North Korean nuclear issue and using its leverage to stop Pyongyang from conducting a seventh nuclear test.

However, China also “expressed concerns” over South Korea’s deployment of the US-made Terminal High Altitude Area Defence (THAAD) system during the meeting.