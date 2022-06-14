Canadian PM tests positive for COVID-19 for 2nd time

Trudeau said that he would be following public health guidelines and isolating.

"I feel okay, but that's because I got my shots. So, if you haven't, get vaccinated. And if you can, get boosted. Let's protect our healthcare system, each other, and ourselves," he said.

Last week Trudeau traveled to the U.S. city of Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas, meeting a number of top officials, including U.S. President Joe Biden.