Former English teacher an online sales sensation

"For a period of time, I felt quite down because I couldn't see the point of making the effort. Those were the darkest hours and now the dawn has come. I am glad that I didn't give up selling vegetables online," said Dong, 29, who's now a social media sensation.

Over the weekend, clips of Dong introducing steaks in both Chinese and English went viral on social media as people began to notice that the channel was very different from others that typically feature hosts screaming about how low the prices of the products are. While talking about the quality of the steak, Dong also taught the viewers how to order steak in English at a restaurant.

"What I said when introducing the steaks wasn't prepared in advance. It just came out spontaneously," he said.

On Dec 28, New Oriental launched the live stream channel Dongfang Zhenxuan, or Oriental Select, on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok, to sell products after it ended its tutoring business targeting primary and high school students at the end of last year. The move came after the government introduced the "double reduction" policy aiming to reduce the twin burdens on students of homework and extracurricular classes.

According to Economic View, a financial media outlet of China News Service, Dongfang Zhenxuan's Douyin account gained 1.57 million new followers in the three days from Friday. The account has over 3.37 million followers in total. Its sales volume was 17.7 million yuan ($2.64 million) over the same three days.

Furthermore, shares of Koolearn Technology Holding doubled on Monday as investors cheered signs the Chinese education firm might also be successfully pivoting toward live stream sales.