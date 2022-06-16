Fed unveils biggest rate hike since 1994, flags slowing economy

The rate hike was the biggest announced by the U.S. central bank since 1994 and was delivered after recent data showed little progress in its battle to control a sharp spike in prices.

U.S. central bank officials flagged a faster path of rate hikes to come as well, more closely aligning monetary policy with a rapid shift this week in financial market views of what it will take to bring price pressures under control.

"Inflation remains elevated, reflecting supply and demand imbalances related to the pandemic, higher energy prices and broader price pressures," the central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee said in a statement at the end of its latest two-day meeting in Washington. "The committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2% objective."

The statement continued to cite the Ukraine war and China lockdown policies as sources of additional inflation pressures.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking to reporters at a press conference after the decision, said policymakers "came to the view" that they needed to do more front loading to get rates to a more neutral range more quickly. "Seventy-five basis points seemed like the right thing to do at this meeting, and that's what we did."

Moreover, Powell said an increase of either three-quarter of a point or a half point would "most likely" be the appropriate outcome of the central bank's next meeting in late July. Still, Powell said he did not expect increases in the size of Wednesday's 75-basis-point hike to "be common."