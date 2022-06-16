Wed, June 29, 2022

international

European leaders visit Ukraine's Irpin in show of support

The leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and Romania walked amid the ruined buildings of the Ukrainian town of Irpin on Thursday in a show of support which the Kyiv government hopes will be followed by concrete action to help it in the war with Russia.

They were shown around by Ukraine's Minister for Communities and Territories Development, Oleksiy Chernyshov.

Irpin, which had a pre-war population of about 62,000, was one of the main hotspots of fighting with Russian troops before they pulled back from Ukraine's northern regions to intensify their offensive in the east.

Standing by gutted, burnt-out buildings, France's Emmanuel Macron, Germany's Olaf Scholz, Italy's Mario Draghi, and Romania's Klaus Iohannis, looked stern as they listened to a Ukrainian official explaining what had happened there.

Ukraine says Russia committed large-scale atrocities in Irpin. Russia denies the allegations.

The leaders, dressed in suits but not wearing any visible protective equipment, were surrounded by heavily armed soldiers.

Kyiv has accused France, Germany, and, to a lesser extent, Italy, of foot-dragging in their support for Ukraine, saying they have been slow to deliver weapons and have put their prosperity ahead of Ukraine's freedom and security.

Ukraine's bid to join the 27-nation European Union, and its demand for more weapons to fight off Russia, are expected to be two main themes of the EU leaders' talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later in the day. Zelensky did not accompany them to Irpin.

The EU executive is expected to propose on Friday (June 17) that Ukraine become a formal candidate for membership, diplomats and officials say. That would be a significant political gesture to the country as it resists Russia's invasion but is also something EU leaders are very divided on.

Macron, who had been criticized at home and abroad for not traveling to Ukraine earlier, had repeatedly said he would only go if and when the visit could be "useful" and not be just a symbolic show of support.

Zelenskiy is expected to push his visitors to send more arms to help his hard-pressed army withstand the Russian invaders.

H.E. Mr Varawut expresses the strong position at the Ocean Conference

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Turkey clears way for Finland, Sweden to join Nato - Stoltenberg

Published : Jun 29, 2022

South Korean office workers turn to convenience stores as 'lunch-flation' bites

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Death toll of migrants found inside 18-wheeler in U.S. Texas rises to 50

Published : Jun 29, 2022

UN saddened by migrants found dead in U.S. Texas

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Published : June 16, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

H.E. Mr Varawut expresses the strong position at the Ocean Conference

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Turkey clears way for Finland, Sweden to join Nato - Stoltenberg

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Chadchart urges MEA to take responsibility for damages on BMA property

Published : Jun 29, 2022

South Korean office workers turn to convenience stores as 'lunch-flation' bites

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.