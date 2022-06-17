Wed, June 29, 2022

US has not asked Russia about two missing Americans, reports of third

The United States said on Thursday it has not asked Russia about two U.S. citizens reported missing after travelling to Ukraine to fight against Russian forces and said there are reports of a third missing American.

"As of today, we have not raised this yet with the Russian Federation ... (We) haven't seen anything from the Russians indicating that two such individuals are in their custody," U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, describing reports about the two men as unconfirmed.

Alexander Drueke, 39, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Andy Huynh, 27, of Hartselle, Alabama, went to Ukraine as volunteer fighters against Russian forces, have been missing for a week, and are feared captured, family members have said.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, saying it was engaged in a "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour. Ukraine and its allies say Moscow has launched an unprovoked war of aggression, killing thousands of civilians.

Reports that the two had been taken as prisoners of war by Russia are unconfirmed, the families and U.S. officials have said.

"There are reports of one additional American whose whereabouts are unknown... Our understanding was that this individual had travelled to Ukraine," Price added, saying the third American was identified as missing in recent weeks.

Earlier, the White House said that it's "working very hard to learn more" about two U.S. citizens who are missing in Ukraine and feared being captured.

 

Published : June 17, 2022

By : Reuters

