Migrants sew their mouths shut in protests to cross the Mexico-U.S. border

Despite having a visa that allows them to transit throughout Mexico, migrants haven’t been able to get bus tickets to travel to the Mexico-U.S. border.

Protesters arrived at the Government Palace of Nuevo Leon, in the capital city of Monterrey, weaving their country’s flags and chanting “we want to go”. Some protesters symbolically sewed their mouths shut in an attempt to get someone to listen.

A migrant from Venezuela told Reuters he would rather die in Mexico than be deported to his country.

The protest comes on the heels of the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas, where a series of migrant programs supported by various countries across the hemisphere and Spain were disclosed.