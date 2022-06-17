Mekong Delta eyes rapid development of renewable energy

The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta will need to optimise its natural conditions to develop renewable energy and attract investment in the sector to mitigate the impacts of climate change, experts have said.

The region has much potential for renewables like wind, solar and biomass, they said.

It has a long coastline of around 700km, which has great potential to develop wind power since it gets winds of 6.5-7m per second. The potential for wind power is estimated at 1,200-1,500MW.

Eleven of 13 cities and provinces in the region also have enormous potential for solar energy.

A recent study by the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) showed that the region gets an average of 2,200-2,500 hours of sunshine a year, and strong enough on more than 90 per cent of the days to operate solar panels. The average radiation per year is 1,387-1,534 kWh/kWp.

The potential of ocean waves, tidal energy and the abundant biomass from more than 23 million tonnes of agricultural by-products a year has not been fully exploited.

Investment needed

Not until recently have delta provinces stepped up efforts to seek investment in clean and renewable energies.

Cà Mau Province is seeking investors in clean energy projects.

Dương Vũ Nam, deputy director of its Department of Industry and Trade, said the southernmost province has a coastline of 254km, which is excellent for wind power development.

Cà Mau’s long coastline and islands are also ideal for building warehouses and ports and installing gas pipelines and storage and regasification systems to develop gas-fired power.

Dozens of domestic and foreign investors have also expressed keen interest in wind, solar and biomass power generation in the province.