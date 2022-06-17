‘Silent epidemic:’ Risk of fatty liver disease rising among Filipinos

About 10 - 20 per cent of Filipinos have nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), dubbed the “silent epidemic” afflicting millions globally, Philippine College of Physicians president Dr Diana Alcantara Payawal said on Thursday.

This is within the range of the global rate of 15 per cent to 30 per cent, but what is concerning is that “some of them may already have fatty liver disease but are unaware of it,” Payawal said in a webinar organized by the Hepatology Society of the Philippines.

Growing concern

“This is a growing concern,” she said. “There were a lot of things that we needed to address [even] before the pandemic. The WHO (World Health Organization) had already earmarked projects for noncommunicable diseases. In fact, most of the strategies were aimed at non-communicable diseases. But during the pandemic, these were sidelined.” The limitations during the pandemic “definitely” affected clinical diagnosis and detection, Payawal said, citing the current crop of patients with uncontrolled metabolic disorders, such as liver diseases and cancer as well as diabetes and colon diseases.

About 18 million Filipinos are considered obese and overweight, and they are the ones highly susceptible to NAFLD, she said. But those with preexisting illnesses, such as diabetes, obesity and hypertension, are also at risk because the fatty liver is a “multisystemic disease.”

2 types

There are two types of NAFLD, a condition caused by fat buildup in the liver: the nonalcoholic fatty liver, and the “more advanced” nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH.

Both types indicate that an individual has “too much fat” stored in the liver cells, but NASH means that the liver is already damaged.