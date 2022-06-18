China unveils giant aircraft carrier CNS Fujian

Upon its completion, the gigantic ship will displace more than 80,000 metric tons of water, making it the largest and mightiest warship any Asian nation has ever built, and also one of the world's biggest naval vessels of all time.

According to the People's Liberation Army Navy, the ship will use an electromagnetic launch system, or electromagnetic catapult, to launch fixed-wing aircraft, which will give it a much greater combat capability than its two predecessors, which use ramps to launch jets.

At its launch ceremony at China State Shipbuilding Corp's Jiangnan Shipyard Group in Shanghai on Friday, the CNS Fujian was towed out of its dry dock as color stripes were fired along the dock to celebrate the occasion.

General Xu Qiliang, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission, and Admiral Dong Jun, commander of the PLA Navy, took part in the ceremony.

In the next phase, the carrier will undergo mooring and sea trials to comprehensively test its overall capabilities and specific equipment, the PLA Navy said.

Senior Captain Liu Wensheng, a spokesman for the PLA Navy, said on Friday evening that the home port of the Fujian will be decided based on a host of factors including the nation's security needs, the ship's tasks and candidate ports' support capacity.