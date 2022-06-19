Chinese fossils show human middle ear evolved from fish gills

The human middle ear—which houses three tiny, vibrating bones—is key to transporting sound vibrations into the inner ear, where they become nerve impulses that allow us to hear.

Chinese scientists have eventually found clues to the mystery in fossils unearthed in the provinces of Zhejiang and Yunnan, which provided anatomical and fossil evidence for the origin of vertebrate spiracles from gills.

According to Gai Zhikun, a Chinese Academy of Sciences researcher and the first author of the article "The Evolution of the Spiracular Region From Jawless Fish to Tetrapods," there is ample embryonic and fossil evidence that the human middle ear evolved from a fish's spiracle.

"The discovery of these ancient fish fossils is proof that our middle ears originated from fish gills. It explains why human ears don't breathe today, but they're still connected to the mouth, because they used to be the organ of fish's respiratory system," said Gai.

The "ancient fish kingdom" of Qujing in southwest China's Yunnan Province was ocean from Silurian to Devonian. During excavations of fossils in the early Devonian strata, the research team collected the first fossil material of broad-shelled turtle with intact gill-filaments marks. It provides the most accurate anatomical and fossil evidence for the theory that the spiracle of vertebrates such as fish originates from degenerated gills.