Trump wishes Biden well after bicycle fall

"But, no, we do hope that Biden is ok. Because that was a hard fall. That was scary. Did anybody see it? Well, we wish him well in that respect," said Trump, speaking at a rally in Tennessee.

Biden took a spill from his bike on Saturday as he stopped to greet supporters during a weekend trip to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

He appeared to be uninjured after standing up immediately. "I'm good," Biden, 79, said after the tumble, which occurred in front of reporters. "I got my foot caught up," he said.

The president, who was wearing a bike helmet, said the toe cages on his bike should be removed after his foot got caught before he could steady himself.

Later, Biden spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden were finishing up a morning bike ride in the Gordons Pond area on the Delaware shore. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday.

The White House said the president did not require medical attention.