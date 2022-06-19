Sleep aid market booming in Japan as pandemic changes lifestyles

The popularity of food and beverage products that claim to improve the quality of sleep has grown, while an increasing number of companies are offering IT-based services called “sleep tech”.

“It’s always sold out. Where can I buy it?” read a message on social media, referring to one such product, the Yakult 1000 beverage.

Numerous posts have appeared on social media regarding the effectiveness of the lactobacillus drink designed to promote sleep quality and the locations where the product is purchasable.

Yakult 1000, containing a considerable amount of the Shirota strain of lactobacillus casei bacteria, helps reduce stress and enhance sleep quality, according to Yakult Honsha Co. It had primarily been a product for home delivery but has been sold at convenience stores and other shops since October. As the product has been in short supply, the company plans to increase production in stages from July.

Yakult 1000 is among products described as “foods with function”. If applications are submitted along with scientific evidence and approved by the Consumer Affairs Agency, food business operators can call the products “foods with function claims” and label them to indicate their effectiveness.