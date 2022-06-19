Vietnam sees first-ever Mini Thailand Week

The four-day event, which wrapped up on Sunday, was organised by Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion, the Thai embassy’s Trade Office and the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising JSC.

Mini Thailand Week is different from the famous trade fair held annually in Hanoi and Hai Phong over the past two decades. This trade fair has received positive feedback not only from businesses looking for opportunities to strengthen their networks but also from Vietnamese customers wishing to access quality Thai products and services.

The event in Quang Ninh features more than 60 booths run by Thai companies, representative offices and distribution agents in Vietnam.

On display are outstanding Thai products and services such as food and beverages, home appliances, electrical appliances, textiles, jewellery, cosmetics and beauty products, and tourism services.