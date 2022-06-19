Wed, June 29, 2022

Vietnam sees first-ever Mini Thailand Week

Mini Thailand Week – the first of its kind – was held in Vietnam’s northern province of Quang Ninh to showcase unique Thai products.

The four-day event, which wrapped up on Sunday, was organised by Thailand’s Department of International Trade Promotion, the Thai embassy’s Trade Office and the Vietnam National Trade Fair and Advertising JSC.

Mini Thailand Week is different from the famous trade fair held annually in Hanoi and Hai Phong over the past two decades. This trade fair has received positive feedback not only from businesses looking for opportunities to strengthen their networks but also from Vietnamese customers wishing to access quality Thai products and services.

The event in Quang Ninh features more than 60 booths run by Thai companies, representative offices and distribution agents in Vietnam.

On display are outstanding Thai products and services such as food and beverages, home appliances, electrical appliances, textiles, jewellery, cosmetics and beauty products, and tourism services.

 

The event is expected to help boost bilateral trade and strengthen mutual understanding between the two countries.

Vietnam News

Asia News Network

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Published : June 19, 2022

By : Vietnam News

