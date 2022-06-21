Wed, June 29, 2022

international

Nobel sold for Ukrainian kids shatters record at $103.5M

Dmitry Muratov, the co-winner of the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize and the editor of one of Russia's last major independent newspapers, auctioned off his Nobel medal on Monday for a record $103.5 million to aid children displaced by the war in Ukraine.

All proceeds from the auction, which coincided with World Refugee Day on Monday, will benefit UNICEF's humanitarian response to Ukraine's displaced children, Heritage Auctions, which conducted the sale in New York, said in a statement.

Muratov's Novaya Gazeta newspaper, fiercely critical of President Vladimir Putin and his government, suspended operations in Russia in March after warnings from the state over its coverage of the war in Ukraine.

Pressure against liberal Russian media outlets has been continuous under Putin, Russia's paramount leader since 1999, but it has mounted after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Muratov was attacked with red paint in April.

Russia's mainstream media and state-controlled organizations follow closely the language used by the Kremlin to describe the conflict with Ukraine, which Moscow calls a "special operation" to ensure Russian security and denazify its neighbour. Kyiv and its Western allies say it is an unprovoked war of aggression.

According to U.S. media reports, the auction of Muratov's prize shattered the record for any Nobel medal that has been auctioned off, with reports saying that the previous highest sale fetched just under $5 million.

Muratov, who co-founded Novaya Gazeta in 1991, won 2021 the Nobel Peace Prize with Maria Ressa of the Philippines for what the Nobel Prize committee said was "their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace."

Muratov, who pledged to donate about $500,000 of that prize money to charities, dedicated his Nobel to the six Novaya Gazeta journalists who have been murdered since 2000.

That list included the journalist Anna Politkovskaya, a critic of Russia's war in Chechnya, who was killed in 2006 in the elevator of her Moscow apartment building.

 

 

Published : June 21, 2022

By : Reuters

Nation Thailnad
