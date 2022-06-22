Wed, June 29, 2022

Indonesia deports Japanese fugitive of Covid-19 subsidy fraud

Indonesian immigration deported Japanese national Mitsuhiro Taniguchi on Wednesday who was accused of swindling more than US$ 7 million of government Covid-19 subsidy funds.

The 47-year-old man along with his family is suspected of fraud by submitting thousands of false applications for the government's subsidy program and receiving more than 960 million Japanese yen, which later he used the money to start a fish farming business in Indonesia.

Taniguchi was wanted by Tokyo police after he fled the country in October 2020 and was arrested by the Indonesian authority earlier this month for violation of immigration law after the Japanese government revoked his passport.

 

The Japanese man appeared in front of the media during a brief news conference before being deported by Indonesian immigration.

