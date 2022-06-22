Indonesia deports Japanese fugitive of Covid-19 subsidy fraud

The 47-year-old man along with his family is suspected of fraud by submitting thousands of false applications for the government's subsidy program and receiving more than 960 million Japanese yen, which later he used the money to start a fish farming business in Indonesia.

Taniguchi was wanted by Tokyo police after he fled the country in October 2020 and was arrested by the Indonesian authority earlier this month for violation of immigration law after the Japanese government revoked his passport.