280 People Killed, 600 Injured as Earthquake hits Afghanistan

Officials say that helicopters and ambulances had reached affected areas to evacuate those injured in the disaster to hospitals.
Meanwhile, Shabir Ahmad Osmani, information and culture director of Khost province said that 25 people were killed and 95 others were injured in last night’s earthquake.
The quake destroyed several residential buildings in the two provinces and officials say that the death toll is expected to increase.
Published : June 22, 2022
