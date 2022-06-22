Filipino authorities on alert, won’t allow left to disrupt Marcos inauguration

On Tuesday, the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said it would not let communist rebels and their affiliate organisations embarrass or discredit the incoming administration.

“We are taking these intelligence reports seriously and we will do what is necessary to thwart any attempt to embarrass or discredit the forthcoming inauguration,” said Jonathan Malaya, undersecretary of the DILG and spokesperson for the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-Elcac).

During a press briefing organised by the NTF-Elcac on Monday, former rebels identified as Orlando “Ka Warly” Baluyot, now head of the Tinang Samahang Nayon Multi-Purpose Cooperative, and Ka Pong Sibayan, a farmer from Hacienda Tinang in Concepcion, Tarlac, claimed that the radical left had started organising farmers in the province for this purpose.

“They definitely do not want Marcos to sit as the president. They will do anything before [President-elect Marcos Jr] takes his oath on June 30,” Baluyot said.

According to Malaya, it was “not a surprise” that the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), and its armed and political wings, the New People’s Army and National Democratic Front of the Philippines were planning to embarrass the incoming administration.

“That’s part of their playbook. Whoever sits in Malacañang is their enemy because ultimately, all they want is to overthrow the government through violent means to be followed by a socialist revolution,” he claimed.

Incoming chief presidential legal counsel Juan Ponce Enrile had also warned of a “credible” plot to embarrass the incoming administration, supposedly by groups in the country and the United States.