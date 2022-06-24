Liveability Index: Dhaka seventh least liveable city in the world

Adil Mohammad Khan, former general secretary of Bangladesh Institute of Planners (BIP), said there has been no significant development in the city's quality of life in recent times.

He said the main reason behind Dhaka's present situation is the lack of growth control, which is crucial for advancing in the ranking.

Adil also mentioned failure to protect the environment, lack of proper management, unchecked number of vehicles, especially motorcycles, entering the city, and encroachment of water bodies as major reasons behind Dhaka's gradual downfall.

"If there is no control on growth, it will not work even by increasing roads or recovering canals, as when one side of a canal is being recovered the other side is getting occupied again."

Padma Bridge has already been constructed, and now decentralisation of the city is very important, he said. "If we can reduce Dhaka's density of population through decentralisation, we will be able to proceed in other indicators gradually."

The industries, which are one of the main causes behind the low ranking, will have to be shifted gradually, he said. Then it will be possible to make Dhaka liveable, otherwise, the pressure on the capital will continue to increase.

"The government will have to control the city's growth rate strictly. Also, it should not allow any new industrial and commercial facility for its improvement," he added.

Daily Star

Asia News Network