U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturns landmark decision on abortion rights

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his majority opinion. "Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences."

"It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives," the conservative suggested.

The court's three liberal justices dissented, saying that with Friday's ruling, "many millions of American women" have lost a fundamental constitutional protection.

The ruling came after the Supreme Court had considered an appeal case involving a Mississippi law banning all abortions over 15 weeks gestational age except in certain circumstances.

Crowds on both sides of abortion rights are gathering near the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill with presence of riot police.