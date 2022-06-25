Wed, June 29, 2022

international

Monkeypox patient passed airport’s health screening without being checked

South Korea’s first confirmed monkeypox patient, who entered the country from Germany, was found to have proceeded unchecked through Incheon Airport’s health inspection, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

The KDCA said the monkeypox patient reported at the airport’s lobby after having passed the airport’s screening Tuesday.

When entering the country, the patient’s symptoms were a low-grade fever of 37 degrees Celsius, sore throat, fatigue and lesions around the body. The patient, however, did not reveal the symptoms at the health screening and passed through.

Another monkeypox patient, who was eventually sorted out as a suspected case after self-reporting, was also able to pass through the airport’s health screening upon reporting no symptoms when entering the country.

That monkeypox patient later said he or she had had a sore throat and lesions around the body since Sunday. But the person was able to pass the health screening as not having a fever.

As monkeypox patients have been able to enter the country without raising flags in the screening process, concerns and criticism against the country’s response measures have risen.

Amid mounting fears over the spread of monkeypox in the country, health authorities said that the risk of community spread of monkeypox is quite low, and the public should not worry too much about it becoming widespread.

The country’s health authorities added that the government would strengthen measures for passengers entering South Korea to report their symptoms more accurately.

Meanwhile, the two monkeypox patients are currently under treatment at Incheon Medical Center. According to the KDCA, the number of people who had been in contact with the monkeypox patients reached 49. Eight of those people had been in close contact with the patients and were classified as being at medium risk for monkeypox.

By Shim Woo-hyun

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

No end in sight to Japan’s electricity supply problem

Published : Jun 29, 2022

South Korea approves first homegrown Covid-19 vaccine

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Sri Lanka opens retail fuel market to foreign firms as oil crisis bites

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Scientific expeditions in Cambodia could boost ailing tourist industry

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Higher confidence in Biden than Xi, global survey shows; lowest trust in Putin

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Published : June 25, 2022

By : The Korea Herald

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Famous voice actor Kaiwan succumbs to liver failure at 71

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Thailand a car carrying 70 million people: PM

Published : Jun 29, 2022

First and only international hemp-cannabis expo to be held in Thailand 

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Chadchart to hold talks with BTSC on reviving monthly discounted tickets

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.