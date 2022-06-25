Pulau Ubin's main village may have up to 90% of electricity from solar by 2023

The upgraded grid was among the enhancements to Pulau Ubin that Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong announced on Saturday morning (June 25) at the annual Ubin Day event.

Mr Tong also said that personal alert buttons have been installed in the homes of elderly villagers by the National Parks Board and GovTech, under the trial. This allows seniors to quickly call for assistance in emergency situations.

Fire hydrants and hose reels will be also be installed in the island's main village, he said, as well as at Kampong Sungei Durian and Ubin Living Lab to strengthen the island's fire management response.

Previously, all households were given fire extinguishers, as part of a larger initiative to improve facilities on the island.

Mr Tong was joined at the event by National Development Minister Desmond Lee and NParks chief executive Kenneth Er. NParks is the central managing agency of Pulau Ubin.

The Pulau Ubin Micro-grid was launched by the Energy Market Authority (EMA) in 2013 to provide more than 30 of the island's residents and businesses with a more reliable, cleaner and affordable electricity supply.