Thailand eyes bus route to destinations in Laos and Vietnam

The website said the Thai government is expediting negotiations to open a bus route connecting the three countries via the R12 motorway from Nakhon Phanom to Thakhek in Laos and then to Vietnam’s central province of Ha Tinh.

Thailand’s Transport Ministry said it is accelerating the route-opening process, including asking Laos to host the second Trilateral Working Group Meeting as soon as possible to discuss the service model and make formal agreements.

The three cities are especially attractive to tourists thanks to local art and cultural attractions such as temples and sacred sites, as well as natural wonders like waterfalls, mountains and beaches.

The news was met with enthusiasm by many Vietnamese people, who believe a bus tour would offer a completely new experience, though some voiced concern about the comfort of travelling in a bus for such long distances.

