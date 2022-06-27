Wed, June 29, 2022

international

Indonesian villager catches 4.3 meter crocodile using a rope

An Indonesian villager captured a crocodile measuring more than four metres using a rope fearing it might threaten the lives and livelihoods of himself and his neighbours. 

A video of Usman, who like many Indonesians has only one name, and his son wrangling the massive crocodile using a thin rope on Saturday went viral in Indonesia. 

According to the 53-year-old villager, the crocodile had been roaming around his village, Ambau Indah in South Sulawesi province for at least two days before he decided to take action.

“If we had left it, it would have come onto land and we wouldn't be able to go into the rice fields. It could be dangerous. There are also gutters around the road here, places where locals fish. It would be dangerous if it crawls up the gutter. I had to take a chance,” he said.

The crocodile was found to be 4.3 metres by the local Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA).  BKSDA staff loaded the gigantic crocodile onto the back of a truck to take it away to be released back into the wild in a less populated area.

Published : June 27, 2022

By : Reuters

Nation Thailnad
