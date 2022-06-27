Indonesian villager catches 4.3 meter crocodile using a rope

A video of Usman, who like many Indonesians has only one name, and his son wrangling the massive crocodile using a thin rope on Saturday went viral in Indonesia.

According to the 53-year-old villager, the crocodile had been roaming around his village, Ambau Indah in South Sulawesi province for at least two days before he decided to take action.

“If we had left it, it would have come onto land and we wouldn't be able to go into the rice fields. It could be dangerous. There are also gutters around the road here, places where locals fish. It would be dangerous if it crawls up the gutter. I had to take a chance,” he said.