Rare trilateral meeting planned on sidelines of Nato summit

The presidential official explained that the meeting between the South Korean and Japanese foreign ministers should precede to set agenda topics for the bilateral summit. The foreign ministerial meeting has been postponed mainly due to Japan’s triennial election, when half of the seats in the 248-member upper house will be selected on July 10.

At this juncture, there are no topics for the South Korean and Japanese leaders to discuss even during a casual pull-aside meeting as the two countries have not yet held working-level talks on historical and territorial disputes, the official added.

Japan’s upcoming upper house election appears to be the key barrier for South Korea and Japan to break the longstanding stalemate.

South Korea and Japan have concerns about whether the two countries can “focus on directly and explicitly discussing critical issues at a meeting held in a third country on the sidelines of the summit and at a sensitive time”, the presidential office also explained last week.

But Yoon and Kishida are expected to interact several times on the occasion of the trilateral summit between South Korea, the US and Japan, the Nato summit meeting, and the Royal Gala Dinner hosted by Spanish King Felipe VI.

There is also a slight chance that a quadrilateral summit among the leaders of South Korea, Australia, Japan and New Zealand will take place on the margins of the Nato summit, the South Korean presidential office said on Sunday.

In addition, Yoon is set to hold bilateral talks with leaders from nine countries at the Nato summit to discuss a broad range of economic and security issues such as exporting nuclear reactors and weapons and building a secure chip supply chain, the South Korean presidential office said last week.

Yoon is expected to make an effort to win bids to construct nuclear plants during his meeting with his counterparts from the Czech Republic, Poland and the Netherlands.

Yoon will also seek to expand chip cooperation to strengthen the semiconductor supply chain in his bilateral talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Samsung Electronics, the world’s largest memory chip maker, is working to secure additional extreme ultraviolet or EUV lithography equipment produced by Dutch manufacturer ASML Holding NV. The equipment is essential in producing the advanced processor chips that are used today.

Yoon and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen will also combine efforts to figure out ways to expand coordination in a green economy, green hydrogen and renewable energy.

In addition, Yoon plans to discuss arms exports to Poland in his meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Poland, Ukraine’s closest neighbour, has called on South Korea to lend support to replenish its weapons stocks sent to the war-torn country by accelerating and expanding the export of South Korea-produced weapons such as K2 Black Panther tanks and K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers.

But an unnamed senior official last week said the Yoon government‘s basic stance is not to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine. Instead, the Yoon government will announce additional humanitarian aid worth US$50 million (1.76 billion baht) to Ukraine at the Nato summit, where 30 members plan to discuss ways to provide sustaining, longer-term support for Ukraine as Russia’s invasion has continued for more than four months.

Other non-members such as Sweden, Finland, Ukraine and Georgia will also attend the crucial Nato summit, which will discuss a wide range of security issues, including Russia’s armed invasion of Ukraine and a new roadmap for the transatlantic alliance.

The Korea Herald

Asia News Network

