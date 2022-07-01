'Disgusting sight' if G7 leaders undressed - Putin fires back

Speaking at a news conference during a visit to Turkmenistan on Wednesday (June 29), Putin hit back at world leaders and advised them to refrain from alcohol abuse and to do exercise.

The comments came after G7 leaders poked fun at their absent adversary at a meeting in Germany, where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be heard asking colleagues if they should keep their “jackets on, or jackets off? We’ve got to show them we are tougher than Putin.”

Despite the noise in the room from members of the press and officials, Canada’s Prime Minister and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, could be heard joking about bare-chested horse riding, referencing macho photo opportunities of the Russian leader.

"We are not having the best period of our relations, this is understandable. Nevertheless, they are all world leaders, it means they have character. And if they want to, they can certainly achieve the desired success. They just need to work on themselves," Putin told journalists.

"The fact that they are talking about it, it is already good, I praise them for it."

The Russian leader also rejected Boris Johnson's charge that if he were a woman he would not have invaded Ukraine. Putin pointed to former British leader Margaret Thatcher's decision to send troops into the Falklands as a rebuttal of Johnson's theory.

Johnson on Tuesday dubbed Putin's decision to launch what Moscow calls a "special military operation" against Ukraine a "perfect example of toxic masculinity" and mocked Putin's macho posturing.