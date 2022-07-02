South Korea imposes zero tariffs on imported pork amid inflation woes

E-mart plans to cut the price of Canadian pork belly and jowl meat by 30 percent to 1,366 won until Saturday.



Industry watchers say the surge in pork price is driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, coupled with inflation.



“Corn takes up half of the feed used for swine. But the war between the two countries, two of the biggest suppliers of wheat and corn, has led to a shortage of grains, resulting in higher prices of forage crops,” said an official from The Korea Pork Association.



According to data from the Korea Institute for Animal Products Quality Evaluation, the average price of 100 grams of pork surged by 14.5 percent to 2,911 won in June, compared to a month earlier.



Aside from pork, the government will impose zero tariffs on six other commodities, including sunflower oil and wheat.



By Byun Hye-jin

